Ryan Gosling gushes over 'acting coach' wife Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling just expressed his love for wife, Eva Mendes who helps him in his personal and professional growth.

As the 43-year-old actor spoke to Extra at the premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, he talked about the support he receives from his long-time partner, Mendes.

Referring to his two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, whom he shares with the 50-year-old actress, he said, "She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls too. I couldn’t be here without her."

"She’s also like my acting coach.” Gosling added as he continued, “She has really become the best acting coach I have ever had, it's endless how she helps me.”

When asked about what advice he got from Mendes regarding his acting project, The Fall Guy, the Barbie star revealed, "'Don’t do fire,'" adding that "it was actually a request from my girls too: Do a stunt movie, but don’t get set on fire.'"

Also commenting on the fact that Eva Mendes was featured in PEOPLE magazine’s 2024 Beautiful Issue, Ryan Gosling stated, “It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there.”