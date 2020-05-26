Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
AFP

LATAM files for bankruptcy after slump in business due to coronavirus pandemic

By
AFP

Tuesday May 26, 2020

NEW YORK: Latin America´s largest airline LATAM has said in a statement on Tuesday that it filed for bankruptcy in the United States  following a drastic slump in business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world´s travel and tourism sectors have been hammered by the contagion, as they are directly affected by border closures and population lockdowns.

"Given the impact that the COVID-19-generated crisis has had on the aviation industry, LATAM has been forced to make a series of extremely difficult decisions in the past few months," said the airline´s chief executive Roberto Alvo in a video statement.

"LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia entered into a voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 protection in the United States," he added.

Chapter 11 proceedings allow a company that is no longer able to repay its debt to restructure without pressure from creditors.

Last month, the Chilean-Brazilian airline said it was scaling back its operations by 95 percent in response to the global health crisis. It also announced hundreds of job cuts earlier in May.

The airline said there would be no immediate impact on passenger or cargo flights.

"The US Chapter 11 financial reorganization process provides a clear and guided opportunity to work with our creditors and other stakeholders to reduce our debt, address commercial challenges that we, like others in our industry, are facing," its statement said.

It came just two weeks after Latin America´s second largest airline, Colombia´s Avianca, also filed for bankruptcy in the US to reorganize its debt "due to the unpredictable impact" of the pandemic.

The International Air Transport Association has forecast a $15 billion loss in revenue for Latin American airlines this year. Before the pandemic, LATAM -- a merger of Chile´s LAN and Brazil´s TAM -- flew to 145 destinations in 26 countries, operating around 1,400 flights a day.

On Friday the World Health Organization declared Latin America "a new epicenter" of the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge across the continent -- especially in Brazil, which now has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the US.

Latin America and the Caribbean have reported more than 41,000 virus deaths and over 766,000 total cases, according to an AFP tally.

More From Business:

Singapore warns of worst economic contraction since independence

Singapore warns of worst economic contraction since independence
FBR to open cases against major sugar mills to recover billions in evaded taxes

FBR to open cases against major sugar mills to recover billions in evaded taxes
World Bank approves $500mn loan for Pakistan in fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $500mn loan for Pakistan in fight against COVID-19
COVID-19: Oil prices boost expectations by recording modest recovery

COVID-19: Oil prices boost expectations by recording modest recovery
Tax collection from debt investments surges 101% in July-April

Tax collection from debt investments surges 101% in July-April
Hammered by COVID-19, UK's plane engine maker Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs

Hammered by COVID-19, UK's plane engine maker Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs
British inflation hits near four-year low in April as oil prices crash

British inflation hits near four-year low in April as oil prices crash
foodpanda inks agreement with Brandverse, bringing convenience to grocery-shopping

foodpanda inks agreement with Brandverse, bringing convenience to grocery-shopping
Europe´s auto market suffered record plunge in April due to COVID-19 crisis

Europe´s auto market suffered record plunge in April due to COVID-19 crisis
Walmart reports high rise in e-commerce sales due to virus pandemic

Walmart reports high rise in e-commerce sales due to virus pandemic
PSX loses 203 points to close at 33,804 points

PSX loses 203 points to close at 33,804 points
Coronavirus pandemic can result in prolonged global recession: WEF

Coronavirus pandemic can result in prolonged global recession: WEF

Latest

view all