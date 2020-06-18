Trump has no guiding principles, unfit to be president: former US adviser Bolton

US President Donald Trump "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, former national security adviser John Bolton claims. AFP/Brendan Smialowski/Files

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has no guiding principles and was unfit to be president, former national security adviser John Bolton said during an interview Thursday.



Bolton was speaking to ABC News to promote his explosive 577-page book, The Room Where It Happened, set to go on sale June 23 and which the White House is scrambling urgently to stop from reaching the public.

The president "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House", he added.

Speaking of his former adviser, Trump said the book was "made up of lies & fake stories".

"Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war," the US president wrote on Twitter.

"Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!"



According to the BBC, Trump told Fox News that Bolton — who joined the White House in April 2018 and was fired in September 2019 — "broke the law".

"This is highly classified information and he did not have approval. He was a washed-up guy. I gave him a chance," he added.

The book also reportedly claims that the American president sought assistance from China's Xi Jinping to help him win get reelected in November 2020.

—Additional input from AFP