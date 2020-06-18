Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jun 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Trump has no guiding principles, unfit to be president: former US adviser Bolton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

US President Donald Trump "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, former national security adviser John Bolton claims. AFP/Brendan Smialowski/Files

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has no guiding principles and was unfit to be president, former national security adviser John Bolton said during an interview Thursday.

Bolton was speaking to ABC News to promote his explosive 577-page book, The Room Where It Happened, set to go on sale June 23 and which the White House is scrambling urgently to stop from reaching the public.

The president "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House", he added.

Speaking of his former adviser, Trump said the book was "made up of lies & fake stories".

"Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war," the US president wrote on Twitter.

"Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!"

According to the BBC, Trump told Fox News that Bolton — who joined the White House in April 2018 and was fired in September 2019 — "broke the law".

"This is highly classified information and he did not have approval. He was a washed-up guy. I gave him a chance," he added.

The book also reportedly claims that the American president sought assistance from China's Xi Jinping to help him win get reelected in November 2020.

Additional input from AFP

More From World:

Australia under broad cyber attack from state actor: Scott Morrison

Australia under broad cyber attack from state actor: Scott Morrison
Seoul minister tenders resignation over heightened tensions with North Korea

Seoul minister tenders resignation over heightened tensions with North Korea
Facebook removes Trump campaign ads with Nazi symbol

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads with Nazi symbol

Coronavirus: Shops, cafes reopen as Singapore eases lockdown restrictions

Coronavirus: Shops, cafes reopen as Singapore eases lockdown restrictions
NATO indicates reduction of its forces in Afghanistan

NATO indicates reduction of its forces in Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai ecstatic as she completes her degree at Oxford

Malala Yousafzai ecstatic as she completes her degree at Oxford
Pakistan can seek extradition of three other suspects from UK in Imran Farooq case: Cadman

Pakistan can seek extradition of three other suspects from UK in Imran Farooq case: Cadman
Diplomacy during COVID-19: Johnson and Macron trade bows, thumbs up

Diplomacy during COVID-19: Johnson and Macron trade bows, thumbs up
In pictures: Single-use plastic makes a comeback with COVID-19

In pictures: Single-use plastic makes a comeback with COVID-19
Hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced before 2021: WHO

Hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced before 2021: WHO
UK minister criticised for saying 'taking the knee' seems to be from 'Game of Thrones'

UK minister criticised for saying 'taking the knee' seems to be from 'Game of Thrones'

India can face military pressure from China, Pakistan, and Nepal: analyst

India can face military pressure from China, Pakistan, and Nepal: analyst

Latest

view all