Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Jun 18 2020
By
AFP

COVID-19 patients with mild to no symptoms may have lower level of immunity: study

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 18, 2020

The majority of virus patients display relatively minor signs of infection, and a small proportion show no symptoms at all. — AFP/Files

PARIS: People who catch COVID-19 but don't show symptoms may have significantly lower levels of immunity against the virus than those who become severely ill, new research showed Thursday.

The majority of virus patients display relatively minor signs of infection, and a small proportion show no symptoms at all.

Very little is known about this group, given that they are far less likely to be tested than those who go on to develop severe symptoms including respiratory problems.

Read more: Two-week lockdown in Karachi's coronavirus 'hotspots' begins

Researchers based in China compared two groups of individuals infected with COVID-19 in Chongqing's Wanzhou district: 37 who showed symptoms versus 37 who did not.

The researchers analysed blood samples from both groups taken a few weeks after recovering and found that just 62.2% of the asymptomatic group had short-term antibodies, compared with 78.4% of symptomatic patients.

After eight weeks of convalescence, antibody presence had fallen in 81.1 percent of asymptomatic patients, compared with 62.2 percent of symptomatic patients.

What's more, asymptomatic patients were found to have lower levels of 18 pro- anti-inflammatory cell-signalling proteins than the symptomatic group, suggesting a weaker immune response to the novel coronavirus.

Authors of the study, which was published in Nature Medicine, said their findings called into question the idea that everyone who has had coronavirus are immune to future infection.

"These data might indicate the risks of using COVID-19 'immunity passports' and support the prolongation of public health interventions, including social distancing, hygiene, isolation of high-risk groups and widespread testing," they wrote.

Read more: New study shows how coronavirus spreads at home

Danny Altmann, a spokesman for British Society for Immunology as well as professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, said the research raised a vital question for combatting COVID-19.

"Much immunology data so far has come from analysing the sickest, hospitalised patients, but most people who have been more mildly affected will want to know whether this is likely to have conferred lasting, protective immunity," he said.

Altmann said it was "an important and potentially worrying point" that many patients in the study showed a significant decline in antibody levels in just two months.

"Though this is quite a small sample size of patients, it is in line with some concerns that natural immunity to coronaviruses can be quite short-lived," said Altmann, who was not involved in the research.

More From Health:

Hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced before 2021: WHO

Hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced before 2021: WHO
New study shows how coronavirus spreads at home

New study shows how coronavirus spreads at home
Germany's CureVac permitted to start human trials for coronavirus vaccine

Germany's CureVac permitted to start human trials for coronavirus vaccine
Dr Mirza says 'technical team' to evaluate use of COVID-19 treatment dexamethasone

Dr Mirza says 'technical team' to evaluate use of COVID-19 treatment dexamethasone
Elated WHO terms dexamethasone clinical trial 'great news'

Elated WHO terms dexamethasone clinical trial 'great news'
People under 20 half as likely to contract coronavirus: study

People under 20 half as likely to contract coronavirus: study
Dexamethasone hailed as ‘major breakthrough’ in COVID-19 treatment

Dexamethasone hailed as ‘major breakthrough’ in COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19: Health authorities say plasma treatment still 'experimental therapy'

COVID-19: Health authorities say plasma treatment still 'experimental therapy'
US drug agency revokes emergency use status of Trump-touted coronavirus medicine

US drug agency revokes emergency use status of Trump-touted coronavirus medicine
As coronavirus cases increase in Pakistan, doctors turn to helping patients over the phone

As coronavirus cases increase in Pakistan, doctors turn to helping patients over the phone
How to treat COVID-19 at home

How to treat COVID-19 at home
Govt swings into action after dwindling supplies of tocilizumab, remedesivir reported

Govt swings into action after dwindling supplies of tocilizumab, remedesivir reported

Latest

view all