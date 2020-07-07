Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, despite deep pockets, is seeking government funds for Yeezy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

Kanye West, despite rolling in cash himself, is all set to receive millions of dollars’ worth of funding for his fashion brand Yeezy to get through the pandemic.

The billionaire rapper who announced his presidential bid earlier this week, has not given a guarantee that the 160 employees in his firm won’t be facing the axe due to the coronavirus crisis.

West turned to the United States’ government program for $2million to $5million worth of funding for his 2009-launched company Yeezy with Nike.

The US Small Business Administration said that the musician received clearance for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as per the list that was issued on Monday.

The program’s purpose was to provide monetary support to businesses with less than 500 employees who were likely to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

Apart from West, numerous production companies of Hollywood had also applied for the PPP after an abundance of cast and crew members were left jobless following the filming processes getting halted. The list includes The Jim Henson Company and The Apatow Company.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos
Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'
Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos
Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'
Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry

Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry
Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest

Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest
David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'

David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'

Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'
Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Latest

view all