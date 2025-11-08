Jeremy Renner breaks silence on harassment allegation

Jeremy Renner speaks out against Yi Zhou's accusation

Jeremy Renner, best known for his Hawkeye role in the Marvel universe, categorically denied the allegations leveled at him by director Yi Zhou of sexually harassing her.



“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue,” the star's rep tells Variety.

His response comes after Yi on Instagram posted several posts alleging the Mission Impossible star reached out to her and sent her a "string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and Whatsapp."

She also claimed that he “seduced her by loving me so much I believed in him/the power of love," adding, "a smear campaign" was later launched at her after she spoke out.

“This experience really shows the dark side of Hollywood and the smear campaign to deter women and Asian female filmmakers and women in general,” the filmmaker said in another post under the hashtag #CancelJeremyRenner.

“I’m appalled but happy to read also many support from friends and media that will continue to uncover domestic abuse, abuse of women, and the unwanted unsolicited porn attack against innocent young women," she noted.

It is worth noting that Jeremy and Yi have worked on Chronicles of Disney and Stardust Future: Stars and Scars.