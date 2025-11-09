Timothée Chalamet's real reason for staying silent on Kylie Jenner revealed

Photo: Timothée Chalamet's pals share real reason for dodging Kylie Jenner romance talk

Kylie Jenner is reportedly heartbroken after Timothée Chalamet sidestepped a question about their relationship during a recent Vogue interview.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, insiders from the beauty mogul’s camp claimed that Kylie is “disappointed and deeply hurt” by Timothée's public retreat from their love story, especially after months of stepping into the spotlight together.

On the actor's side, however, friends insisted that his silence should not be mistaken for distancing.

Instead, they framed it as a matter of personal boundaries, not emotional withdrawal.

“Timothée has always been extremely private and guarded about his personal dealings,” a film industry insider shared, suggesting that the actor's evasiveness stems from long-standing habits rather than relationship trouble.

Fans will remember that the couple, who have reportedly been together since 2023, have made no secret of their romance at events and public outings.

Even so, those close to Timothée stress that he prefers keeping his personal life behind a velvet curtain.

“He’s never been the kind of person to make his relationships part of the spotlight,” the insider added, noting that the actor's public silence is simply his default mode, not a statement about Kylie.