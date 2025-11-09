Jennifer Lawrence makes scathing remarks about Kourtney Kardashian

Photo: Jennifer Lawrence calls Kourtney Kardashian 'annoying'

Jennifer Lawrence has made a rare confession about Kourtney Kardashian.

During a recent chat with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner took a lie detector test alongside her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson, and did not hold back when the conversation drifted toward the Kardashian universe.

Robert kicked things off by asking, “You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with The Kardashians?”

Jennifer admitted, “Not this season. I have been on TikTok but no.”

Pattinson then held up a photo of Khloe Kardashian and asked, “Is this woman your favorite Kardashian?”

Jennifer did not hesitate and admitted, “Yes!”

However, when Kourtney Kardashian’s name came up, Jennifer offered a candid take.

“Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts,” she said, the polygraph needles dancing in agreement.

Her comments track with what she has previously shared. Back in 2017, while promoting Mother on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer revealed she leaned on The Kardashians to decompress after filming the intense horror thriller.

This time, she elaborated on what irks her most.

“Because everything has to be an announcement,” she said. “It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it."

“Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Like, just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!” she remarked.