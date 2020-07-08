Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
Billie Eilish's mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

It’s well documented that Billie Eilish was Justin Bieber's number one fan while growing up and she finally got to meet her idol after soaring to fame herself last year.

The 'Bad Guy' singer's love for the pop star went so deep that her parents even thought taking her to therapy.

During the latest episode of the me & dad radio on Apple Music, Billie's mother Maggie has revealed the true extent of her affections, saying: 'Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing,’ she said in reference to Justin’s song 'As Long As You Love Me'.

Maggie continued: 'It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing. Not just this, it was all of Justin Bieber… ‘Any Justin Bieber song, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying.

Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing, but this song was a big part of it.’ Billie didn’t even try to deny it and confessed: 'I would watch the music video for this song and just sob.'

Billie and Justin’s friendship has been quite a journey. The musicians finally met at Coachella in 2019 as Billie delivered her first ever performance at the music and arts festival.

