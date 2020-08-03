Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Aug 03 2020
Prince William, Prince Harry are lost amid a slew of ‘difficult conversations’

Even though Prince William and Prince Harry are already at odds with eachother, it appears the couple’s new autobiography Finding Freedom has only served to add fuel to the fire.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, royal author, Phil Dampier touched upon the current state of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William during an interview with New Idea.

He claims the brother’s current conversations have been reduced to stilted and difficult” topics, that only add to their discourse and distance.

According to a seperate source close to US Weekly, Prince William has his own theories about the release of this autobiography. Reportedly, “William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light.”

