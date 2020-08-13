CDA destroying master plan and environment of Islamabad: IHC CJ

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has destroyed the master plan and environment of the federal capital, adding that the entire system is based on corruption and the authority is a facilitator too.

The IHC was hearing a case pertaining to land grabbing and illegal housing societies in Islamabad, during which the chief justice likened the city’s state to that of “Torabora”, an Afghan city which was ruined by the US bombers in search of Osama Bin Laden.

In today’s hearing, Justice Minallah remarked that if any land is encroached upon then the deputy commissioner, district officials, and the concerned SHO will be held responsible.

“Under which law the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) is running a housing society?” asked the IHC judge.

Justice Minallah said that it is the task of the FIA to probe the irregularities but they are busy in the real estate business.

“The prime minister rightly said that the institutions are being controlled by mafias, Islamabad is a better example of this, it has been turned into Torabora.”

The judge said that mostly overseas Pakistanis are being affected by the land grabbing, adding that Punjab has taken measures to curb the problem but Islamabad has “given a free rein”.

The IHC top judge lamented that the environment is also getting destroyed due to cutting of trees to provide land for plots and all this is being done under the patronage of the influential elements.

Lamenting that the 1400sq mile capital city has no law, Justice Minallah said that the land encroachment is underway despite the presence of DC Islamabad. "The office of the DC Islamabad is used and then a frontman carries out the task."

The IHC told the DC Islamabad that from tomorrow there should not be any complaint of land grabbing and in case of a complaint, the DC and SHO will be responsible.

To which, the DC responded that the housing societies under the National Assembly, Senate, Interior Ministry and other ministries are illegal.

He assured the court that he is taking responsibility that in the next weeks there will be no complaint of land grabbing.