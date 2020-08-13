Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

CDA destroying master plan and environment of Islamabad: IHC CJ

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has destroyed the master plan and environment of the federal capital, adding that the entire system is based on corruption and the authority is a facilitator too.

The IHC was hearing a case pertaining to land grabbing and illegal housing societies in Islamabad, during which the chief justice likened the city’s state to that of “Torabora”, an Afghan city which was ruined by the US bombers in search of Osama Bin Laden.

In today’s hearing, Justice Minallah remarked that if any land is encroached upon then the deputy commissioner, district officials, and the concerned SHO will be held responsible.

“Under which law the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) is running a housing society?” asked the IHC judge.

Justice Minallah said that it is the task of the FIA to probe the irregularities but they are busy in the real estate business.

“The prime minister rightly said that the institutions are being controlled by mafias, Islamabad is a better example of this, it has been turned into Torabora.”

The judge said that mostly overseas Pakistanis are being affected by the land grabbing, adding that Punjab has taken measures to curb the problem but Islamabad has “given a free rein”.

The IHC top judge lamented that the environment is also getting destroyed due to cutting of trees to provide land for plots and all this is being done under the patronage of the influential elements.

Lamenting that the 1400sq mile capital city has no law, Justice Minallah said that the land encroachment is underway despite the presence of DC Islamabad. "The office of the DC Islamabad is used and then a frontman carries out the task."

The IHC told the DC Islamabad that from tomorrow there should not be any complaint of land grabbing and in case of a complaint, the DC and SHO will be responsible.

To which, the DC responded that the housing societies under the National Assembly, Senate, Interior Ministry and other ministries are illegal.

He assured the court that he is taking responsibility that in the next weeks there will be no complaint of land grabbing.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle
No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad

No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad
Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday
China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report

China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report
Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results

Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour
Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar

Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP
Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Latest

view all