Thursday Aug 13 2020
Meghan Markle felt ‘humiliated’ when Thomas Markle refused to attend her wedding

While Meghan Markle looked composed outwardly and kept the British tradition of keeping a ‘stiff upper lip’, she had internally struggled with the blow that her own father refused to attend her wedding.

According to Finding Freedom, while Meghan was utterly furious with her family for speaking to tabloids, she still worked towards flying her father out to England for her wedding.

However, with his blatant refusal staring her right in the face, she felt utterly ‘humiliated’ and hurt. According to a close friend of the duchess, "As much as she was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on.” Plus, "she was worried about him; she honestly wasn’t sure if he was actually okay. His behavior was bizarre."

Later on, when there were merely two days left to her big day, Thomas Markle gave an interview to TMZ and revealed that he will not be attending her wedding because he does not wish to cause her any further "embarrassment” on his part.

While his true motivations behind the decision are still unclear, many suspect it is because he had major heart surgery nearly one week prior to the wedding.

Regardless of his decision, Meghan began to blame herself for leading a media frenzy his way. According to an extract from her book, Meghan believed, "Meghan placed some of the blame on herself. Having spent the past year and a half in the glaring spotlight, she understood what the pressure from the media was like.”

Town & Country magazine also went as far as to claim, that the duchess felt her father was ‘baited’ by reporters to speak out. "Harry also blamed the media for the whole situation. ’The pressure he was put under for six months before he finally cracked and started to participate,' a senior courtier said of Meghan’s father, 'that’s what Harry’s angry about.'"

The autobiography also claims, "Harry also blamed the media for the whole situation. ’The pressure he was put under for six months before he finally cracked and started to participate,' a senior courtier claimed, 'that’s what Harry’s angry about.'"

"Sitting in a bath later that night, FaceTiming with a friend, the bride-to-be said she had left her dad a final message, adding: 'I can’t sit up all night just pressing send.'"

