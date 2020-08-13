Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

Ziaur Rehman, a Grade-19 PMS officer and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother. — Geo.tv/Files

The Sindh government on Thursday relieved Zia-Ur-Rehman, the brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, from his duties in Karachi and repatriated him to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The notification issued for Zia-ur-Rehman's repatriation. — Geo.tv

"In pursuance of Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan’s Notification, Mr. Zia-ur-Rehman, an officer of PMS (BS-19) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presently posted a Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi is relieved from Government of Sindh and his services are hereby repatriated to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect," the notification issued by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department read.

Zia's appointment as Deputy Commissioner in the city’s key Central District invited flak from leaderships of the ruling PTI and Karachi-based MQM-P. The parties slammed the provincial government, as well as JUI-F chief, terming the move a “tactic” to make the All Parties Conference (APC) successful.

Read more: Appointment of Fazl’s brother as DC in Karachi invites criticism from PTI

The federal government in January 2020 had transferred the services of Rehman, a Grade-19 officer of Provincial Management Service, to Sindh on deputation.

On July 23, he was appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the metropolis' Central district. 

Rehman had been transferred from KP and was “posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Collector / Deputy Commissioner, Central, Karachi, vice Mr Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of Ex-PCS (85-19).”

