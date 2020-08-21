Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle held ‘unrealistic expectations’ from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship is something that has been dragged through the mud numerous times, however with the couple’s new autobiography releasing, those rumors have since been proven right.

An extract from Finding Freedom claims, "Kate felt they didn't have much in common—other than the fact they lived at Kensington Palace" while "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn't progressed much since she was Harry's girlfriend."

The authors of the biography insist upon a more cynical take on their relationship. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim the pair was “at war” with each other but played cordial when out and about in public.

However, royal expert Katie Nicholl offered a more plausible explanation to the iciness many royal fans were witnessing between the Duchesses.

During an interview for Channel 5, the expert began by saying, “While there might have been an expectation from Meghan that Kate was going to sit down and show her the ropes, perhaps that was an unrealistic expectation. The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman but Meghan clearly took that quite personally."

Katie was not the only expert who believes so, Russell Myers also gave his two cents about his thoughts on the duo’s relationship. He claimed, "They were very different women from very different backgrounds who were already going to have very different roles within the institution. The pictures of them laughing and joking together at Wimbledon was probably the best it was ever going to get."

