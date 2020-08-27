Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Cardi B smacks criticism over ‘WAP’ music video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

Cardi B smacks criticism over ‘WAP’ music video

American rapper and human rights advocate Cardi B recently took to the media to address mounting hate which she has been receiving over her recent music video 'WAP'.

During a recent interview with the Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Grammy award-winning rapper slammed any and all hate directed towards her new single WAP.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music.” The rapper went on to say, “Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

While Cardi does agree that even she won’t let her 2-year-old daughter jam out to WAP, it should be an obvious choice given her music always has been targeted towards adults. She was quoted saying, "No, of course, I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it's for adults.”

Taking a nod at the current ratings, Cardi also pointed out how the song would never be able to do this well if it was explicit. "You wanna know something? It's what people wanna hear. If people didn't wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing as good.”

Her only intention with her music is to make women feel more empowered. During a past interview with Elle, Cardi claimed, "My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch. When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment."

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Neslisah Alkoclar
Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid gets candid about her struggles with Lyme disease
Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’

Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame addresses ‘n-word’ controversy

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd ‘still on close terms’ a year after parting ways
Dev Patel ‘not interested’ in playing brown James Bond just for its ‘tokenistic’ value

Dev Patel ‘not interested’ in playing brown James Bond just for its ‘tokenistic’ value
Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her favorite parenting hacks

Chrissy Teigen spills the beans on her favorite parenting hacks
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for the 11th time
‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executives knew about workplace complaints since 2018

‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ executives knew about workplace complaints since 2018
Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie

Meghan Markle praises ‘feminist’ husband Prince Harry for setting an example for Archie
Antonio Banderas opens up about coronavirus recovery after 21 days

Antonio Banderas opens up about coronavirus recovery after 21 days

Latest

view all