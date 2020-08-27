Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 27 2020
By
Web Desk

CM Murad declares holiday in Sindh after torrential rains

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced a province-wide public holiday on Friday in a bid to curb the damage caused by the torrential rains and to save people from any untoward incident.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, he said all public, semi-private and private institutions will remain closed throughout the province. Institutions providing essential services, however, will remain open on Friday as will local bodies, health, water board, PDMA, and revenue offices.

Earlier, while speaking on Geo News programme Capital Talk, he defended the situation in Karachi by saying such intense rains would wreak similar havoc in any other city.

"Our ministers and MPAs are out in the field," Shah said. "We have arranged for people impacted [by the rains] to be shifted to schools and marriage halls."

The chief minister said several cities including Karachi could be declared calamity-hit.

He said the Sindh government was trying to ensure the pumps to drain stagnated rainwater continue working. Navy and military teams, he added, were participating in the rescue work across the city.

Speaking of his visit to rural Sindh yesterday, he said the situation there was dire as well, given the damage caused by the storm.

"The situation is obviously concerning since a 100-year [rain] record broke," Shah said, advising people of Karachi against stepping out unnecessarily.

He added that those who were stranded in their offices should remain where they were. "The situation doesn't allow for anyone to leave their home or offices," he added. "Stay wherever your are!"

"Mud houses in rural Sindh have collapsed" due to the rain, the chief minister noted, adding that the crops there had been badly affected as well.

"We are trying to save the pumps in Mehmoodabad Treatment Plant 2," he explained, warning that if those stopped working, the effect would be felt in numerous areas, including P.E.C.H.S.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi rain: Businesses grind to a halt amid heavy downpours

Karachi rain: Businesses grind to a halt amid heavy downpours
Karachi rains: Prolonged power outages sink mobile networks as KE struggles to restore electricity

Karachi rains: Prolonged power outages sink mobile networks as KE struggles to restore electricity
23 dead, city in a shambles as PMD forecasts more rain in Karachi today

23 dead, city in a shambles as PMD forecasts more rain in Karachi today
Opposition will be responsible for economic collapse if FATF blacklists Pakistan: PM Imran

Opposition will be responsible for economic collapse if FATF blacklists Pakistan: PM Imran
PTA demands YouTube remove 'indecent' content, hate speech

PTA demands YouTube remove 'indecent' content, hate speech
Karachi rains: Twitteratis laud 'real heroes' braving storms to protect people during calamity

Karachi rains: Twitteratis laud 'real heroes' braving storms to protect people during calamity
In pictures: Citizens soldier on even as heavy rains cripple Karachi

In pictures: Citizens soldier on even as heavy rains cripple Karachi
Karachi rains: 23 dead as unprecedented storms drown city of lights

Karachi rains: 23 dead as unprecedented storms drown city of lights
PM Imran reiterates vow to 'not abandon people of Karachi' amid catastrophic rains

PM Imran reiterates vow to 'not abandon people of Karachi' amid catastrophic rains
Advisers cannot act as ministers, IHC rules

Advisers cannot act as ministers, IHC rules

Accountability court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz

Accountability court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz
NCOC suggests reopening of educational institutions on 'top-down, rotational' basis

NCOC suggests reopening of educational institutions on 'top-down, rotational' basis

Latest

view all