Friday Aug 28 2020
Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Friday Aug 28, 2020

Sajal Ali urges fans to stay home, stay safe as record-breaking rain batters Karachi

Urging fans to stay home, Sajal Ali is praying for the safety of everyone in this rainy season after at least 23 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Thursday.

Sharing some emergency helpline numbers for Karachi, the Alif actress said, “Our heart goes out to everyone suffering because of the rains.”

Praying for the safety of the people, Sajal went on to say “May Allah turn it into a blessing.”

The heartbroken actress also urged people to stay home and stay safe.

Parts of Karachi were submerged after receiving record 223 mm of rain on Thursday breaking a 53-year record.

