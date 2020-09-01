Can't connect right now! retry
PCB announces 'slow, careful' resumption of cricket activities in Pakistan

By
APP

Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board's National High Performance Centre. Photo: PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a "gradual resumption" of its domestic sporting activities across the country that had come to a grinding halt in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a PCB press release, over the two-part resumption, the board will first have a "soft reopening of the National High Performance Centre by allowing only the current Pakistan cricketers to have the first use of the facilities".

Furthermore, it would allow "recreational cricket" to be staged, albeit with strict adherence to government-issued protocols.

"In the next phase, the PCB will announce protocols under which the domestic cricket competitions will be held," the press release added.

On March 17, the PCB had suspended all cricketing activities, including the Pakistan Super League 2020. It had decided against issuing any NOCs for traditional Ramzan tournaments as well.

While the men's national cricket team has since resumed their activities and are currently in England, the domestic operations have remained suspended all this while. 

