China says statement by India proves it initiated cross-border provocation

The Chinese ministry said that since the start of the year, the Indian side has repeatedly violated the bilateral agreements and the important consensus on the China-India border’s western section -- File photo

The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said the Indian army's statement that its troops pre-empted the Chinese military's actions, "fully proves that it was the first to illegally cross the border in an act of provocation", Global Times reported.



The Chinese ministry said that since the start of the year, the Indian side has repeatedly violated the bilateral agreements and the important consensus on the China-India border’s western section, according to the report.

It further accused the Indian side of unilaterally changing the status quo by force, undermining peace and stability in the border area and escalating border tensions.

"The responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side. China has exercised great restraint to prevent the situation from escalating," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated during today's media briefing.

The spokesperson said that the two sides are currently in contact through military and diplomatic channels.

Hua said that China hoped that India will work with it to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two sides and make concrete efforts to safeguard peace in the border areas.



Also read: China can make India suffer 'severe military losses': media report

A day earlier, India reportedly said that the situation in East Ladakh remains critical after the Indian army and the Chinese troops once again engaged in violence, The Hindustan Times reported.

“The situation is very tense in the Chushul area with the PLA fully in aggressive mode and show-casing heavy-calibre weapons to force the Indian Army to give in. The Indian Army has also matched weapons and blunted the Chinese offensive both at south of Pangong Tso and Rezang La by a counter-offensive mounted by the Special Frontier Forces,” said a senior Indian military official.

"Indian troops preempted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the Indian Army said in its statement.



As of now, both the armies are matching each other in strength with the Indian Army present in strength to repel any Chinese aggression along the 1,597km Line of Control (LAC) in Ladakh.



