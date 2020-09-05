Kashmir to remain on UN's agenda till 'impartial plebiscite': FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — Twitter

Pakistan on Saturday said that the "India-Pakistan question" will remain a part of the United Nation Security Council's agenda till the people of the valley are granted an "impartial plebiscite".



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a series of tweets, said that the resolution over Kashmir is one of the oldest items on the UNSC's agenda.

"The question remains on the agenda since India has never implemented UNSC resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," the ministry said.

The statement highlighted that India continues to deny Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in UNSC Resolutions.

”'India-Pakistan question' will remain on the agenda of UNSC until Kashmiris are granted their inherent right to self-determination through a free & impartial plebiscite under UN auspices as guaranteed to them by the relevant #UNSC Resolutions," it said.

The statement comes a few days after India called for permanently removing the Kashmir issue from the UNSC's agenda, stating that it was an "outdated agenda".



However, despite India's repeated tactics to stop Pakistan from taking up the matter of Kashmir in the UN, Islamabad, with the help of its strong-ally China, has taken it up three times since August 5, 2019 — when India revoked the valley's special status.

The item was first inscribed on the agenda of the UN body in its formal meeting on Jan 20, 1948, and since then the council has adopted 16 resolutions on the valley.