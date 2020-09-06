'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Attention, Upper East Side! The Gossip Girl reboot is finally making its way on to your small screens.



The long-awaited series is finally starting production next month, as reported by Variety citing a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

While the details are yet to come afloat, Ann Sarnoff, chief of WarnerMedia Studios and Network Groups, told the press that the series has begun work in three different locations—New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver in Canada.

The reboot will carry forward the story eight years after the series finale and will also incorporate the emergence of social media into the storyline—something that was absent initially in the original series, shot in the early 2000s.

Hollywood star Kristen Bell will be reprising her role as the narrator. However, other OG cast members including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick are unlikely to make an appearance in the reboot.

The 10-episode series, run by the original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will have a new cast comprising of Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak.