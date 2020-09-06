Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 06 2020
Ellen DeGeneres's snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Famed comedian and talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres had made a brutal joke that was targeted at Meghan Markle, a while before she became one of the world’s most sought-after public figures.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement back in November of 2017, the comedian made a snide remark about her on her show.

Referencing Meghan’s previous gig as a briefcase model for the game show Deal or No Deal, Ellen said Harry could’ve walked away with millions had he picked a different model.

Ellen explained how Meghan was the “holder of Case 24 which means if Harry had picked the other model, he could’ve gotten a million dollars!”

She also expressed eagerness over an American marrying into the British royal family, saying: We finally got somebody on the inside, you guys!”

