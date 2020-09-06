Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Famed comedian and talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres had made a brutal joke that was targeted at Meghan Markle, a while before she became one of the world’s most sought-after public figures.



After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement back in November of 2017, the comedian made a snide remark about her on her show.

Referencing Meghan’s previous gig as a briefcase model for the game show Deal or No Deal, Ellen said Harry could’ve walked away with millions had he picked a different model.

Ellen explained how Meghan was the “holder of Case 24 which means if Harry had picked the other model, he could’ve gotten a million dollars!”

She also expressed eagerness over an American marrying into the British royal family, saying: We finally got somebody on the inside, you guys!”