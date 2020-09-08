Prince Philip thinks Prince Harry left royal duties for fame: report

Prince Philip reportedly thinks that Harry's decision to step away from royal job was a complete "dereliction" of his duties.

The Duke of Edinburgh was not pleased with Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties and move to US.

According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward's book 'Prince Philip Revealed', the Duke of Edinburgh "has struggled greatly" with "what he sees as his grandson Harry’s dereliction of duty, giving up his homeland and everything he cared about for a life of self-centered celebrity in North America."

Prince Harry and Meghan recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their unnamed production company.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara, but locals are said to not be very happy about the move as paparazzi rush to snap a photo of the royals.