entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres to address workplace debacle as she gears up for show's return

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres, after her spectacular fall from grace, is ready to step back into the limelight and address the entire debacle publicly.

The face of day-time television is returning as announced by her in a statement that included a date for her new season’s premiere.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it,” said DeGeneres, announcing that the new season will kick off on September 21 with Tiffany Haddish helping her restart.

The show will be filmed in studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles and will not include a live audience owing to the coronavirus pandemic, as revealed by a press release.

Apart from Haddish, the show will also welcome Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen as the guests for that week.

