world
Friday Sep 11 2020
Friday Sep 11, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be uber strict with future engagements

In an effort to moderate all of their future engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have laid out an extensive and strict list of rules and protocols which they require, prior to receiving any invitation for public events.

The deal in question was curated alongside the New York-based Harry Walker Agency and outlines a list of rigid requirements that detail protocols for speaking engagements.

People magazine acquired the ‘Virtual Event Request Form’ in question and noted that it includes numerous clauses. From a full list of all known audience members, to an advanced written notice of payouts, all of which are said to be around USD 1 million.

The form also requires for all moderators to be cleared beforehand according to The Telegraph. Details of any and all sponsors, including, “what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship” must also be provided in advance, prior to the invitation being sent out.

The leading daily also notes that, “The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker.” In light of the pandemic and connectivity issues, the couple also requires for all information to be given regarding how they will be seen on screen. “What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the speaker see on screen prior to and during their presentation?”

