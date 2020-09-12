Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 12 2020
Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who served in the military for almost 10 years, was ‘devastated and emotional’ over losing his honorary military titles while leaving his royal duties in January.

In January, Buckingham Palace had announced that Prince Harry is required to step back from his ‘official military appointments’ as part of his and Meghan’s decision to resign from royal duties.

Prince Harry was commissioned as officer in the Household Cavalry's Blues and Royals in April 2006. He received his training at Sandhurst.

Although his military career ended in June 2015, he was handed over a number of ceremonial military ranks.

The Captain General of the Royal Marines was Prince Harry’s highest military title, he received from the Queen in December 2017.

The Duke of Sussex lost all his military titles when he and wife Meghan Markle left their royal lives behind.

According to a report, Prince Harry was devastated over the loss of the military titles and Meghan was also heartbroken on her husband’s behalf.

