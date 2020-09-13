Two dead, multiple injured as yet another residential building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

Can't connect right now! retry
DC South Irshad Sodhar said that legal action has been initiated against those responsible for the incident. Picture Twitter DC South

KARACHI: At least two people died and 12 injured when a multi-storey residential building in the metropolis' Lyari neighbourhood collapsed Sunday, rescue officials said, in what becomes the second such structure to crash this week.

Authorities said the rescue operation had been completed and that work to remove the debris had started.

Both the deceased had been recovered alive but succumbed to their injuries. One of the two was identified as well, rescue officials said.

The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital and Lyari General Hospital, where the condition of several of them is said to be critical.

Read more: Two killed, eight injured after multi-storey building collapses in Karachi's Korangi

Sindh Rangers personnel reached the site and cordoned off the entire locality to avoid further loss as another building have also suffered damages.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput and Deputy Commissioner for the South district, Irshad Ahmed visited the site of the crash, with the former saying action against illegal and decrepit buildings would be taken immediately and evacuees provided assisitance.

Ahmed, on the other hand, said the building had been evacuated multiple times but the residents kept returning.

