Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Many colleges and universities have already started offering admissions for BS programmes which has caused concerns among students. — Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: The results of Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 are likely to be announced this week in Punjab, The News reported.

According to the publication, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab — after a nod from the provincial cabinet this week — would direct all the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) to announce Matriculation and Intermediate results.

It is pertinent to mention that many colleges and universities have already started offering admissions for BS programmes which has caused concerns among students and their parents who have demanded the government announce the results at the earliest to avoid problems during the admission process.

In Punjab, the BISEs had conducted matriculation exams, except for practicals, owing to which the provincial government announced it would  promote class-10 students based on their performance in the exams.

The publication reported that the BISE had already prepared the results and the mechanism for promotion and were waiting for the provincial cabinet’s approval to declare the same.

