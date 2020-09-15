Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Two KDA officials dead after shooting incident at Karachi's Civic Centre: police

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

The incident occurred at a Karachi Development Authority (KDA) office in Civic Centre. — PPI/File

KARACHI: A shooting incident on Tuesday at a Karachi Development Authority (KDA) office in Civic Centre left two dead and one injured, police said.

As news of the incident broke, KDA officials put the toll at three injured; two were later reported to have succumbed to their wounds.

The deceased, both employed by the authority, were identified as Assistant Director Wasim Raza and Assistant Director Wasim Usmani. The wounded was said to be Superintendent Abdul Hafeez.

A contingent of Rangers Sindh also reached the site. 

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, the incident took place in Usmani's office.

"There were six people in the room before the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Saduzai said.

These were identified as Wasim Usmani, Wasim Raza, Abdul Hafeez, Imran Shah, Faisal and Miraj.

Imran Shah is in police custody and his statement has been recorded. He said he is an office superintendent with the KDA. He, along with Faisal and Miraj were sent out of the room.

Shah told the police that a minute-and-a-half to two minutes after they exited the room, gunshots were heard.

"When we went back into the room, we found all three of them lying in pools of blood," Imran said.

He told police that a pistol was lying near Abdul Hafeez. The pistol has been admitted into evidence by police.

SSP Saduzai said that the police is "fairly certain" that the incident is a result of enmity between the three.

"Whether the dispute pertained to money, land, or something else, remains to be ascertained and is being probed," he said.

Abdul Hafeez's condition is stable and his statement will also be taken, the SSP added.

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family
Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

Shehbaz apologises for insensitive comment on motorway rape case

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing

NA lawmakers pass amendment in bill to curb terror financing
British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14

British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore starting Oct 14
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week

Punjab expected to announce matric, intermediate results 2020 this week
India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf

India's objections to Pakistan's new map played down in SCO meeting: Yusuf
Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays

Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays
Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project

Important to 'dream big', says PM Imran at ground-breaking of Lahore waterfront project
IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif
References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office

References to Pakistan in US-India joint statement unwarranted, says Foreign Office
Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Authorities in Islamabad seal 'major educational institute' after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all