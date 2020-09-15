Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Pink recently dubbed her marriage to be equally ‘awful and wonderful’ following multiple therapy sessions with her husband Carey Hart.

While Pink and her husband have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, they were able to keep it together with the help of therapy.

In her most recent Instagram post, Pink praised her husband Carey Hart and claimed, “My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.”

My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together. Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t. Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck

She also added, “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself.”

She concluded her adorable post by saying, “It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it.”

