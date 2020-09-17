Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi Arabia seeks Pakistan’s help to promote cricket in kingdom

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia says sports are very important for the people and collaboration between the two countries is necessary to show the real picture of society. Photo Courtesy: DNA

ISLAMABAD: Given the fast-growing interest of cricket in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia is keen to seek Pakistan’s help in the promotion of the game, The News reported.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliky, who called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Thursday.

Maintaining that the Pakistan cricket team is gaining popularity in his country, the Saudi ambassador said: “This region is becoming famous for the game due to which cricket is also becoming popular in Saudi Arabia. We want to utilise Pakistan’s rich experience in the field of cricket and want to promote it in Saudi Arabia.”

Read more: New domestic cricket structure will polish Pakistan's raw talent: PM Imran

Saeed said that sports are very important for the people and collaboration between the two countries is necessary to show the real picture of society.

While both officials discussed in detail about the cooperation and sharing of experiences in different fields of sports, Dr Fahmida expressed her gratitude to Nawaf bin Saeed for visiting the ministry and said that she believes in sports diplomacy.

“Pakistan youth has got sports enthusiasm. There is a lot of potential and talent in athletes but they need support in terms of training in those fields where both countries have the expertise.”

She said that in the past MoUs were signed. “We need to focus on implementation for cooperation and enhancement of sports diplomacy.” Ministry of IPC secretary Ghufran Memon also attended the meeting.

