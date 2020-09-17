Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 17 2020
B.Com Part 2 Result 2019 announced by Karachi University

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

KARACHI: The B.Com Part 2 Result 2019 was announced by Karachi University Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday.

While announcing the results of the annual examinations 2019 of regular BCom Part-II and both parts, Dr Hussain said 14,772 of the 15,315 registered candidates took the exams.

Only 430 students managed to clear all the papers in the first division, 1,969 in second, and one in third, whereas 12,372 candidates failed their exams and the overall passing percentage coming in at 16.25%, the Karachi University official added.

Iffat Ashraf Kamdar scored 1,061 marks, or 76%, out of 1,400, bagging the first position.

Mubashra secured the second position, with 1,036 marks, or 74%, and Syeda Nabail Raza Rizvi stood third with 1,027 marks, or 73%.

