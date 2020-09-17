Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Angry clashes erupt in Srinagar after Indian forces martyr four

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Protesters throw stones during clashes with government forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on September 17, 2020. Hundreds of angry residents clashed with government forces on September 17 in Kashmir after a firefight left three men and a young woman martyred, police and witnesses said. / AFP / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA

SRINAGAR: Hundreds of infuriated residents clashed with Indian security forces Thursday after four persons, including a woman, were martyred following an alleged firefight.

Counterinsurgency police and federal paramilitary forces surrounded the Batamaloo neighbourhood of Srinagar after midnight following a tip-off that men alleged to be armed militants were hiding inside a residential house, triggering an exchange of fire.

Three men, believed to be locals, were martyred in the firefight that lasted several hours, police announced on Twitter.

"One young woman also died during the encounter," a police officer told AFP.

"The woman was caught in the crossfire. Her death is unfortunate," director general of police Dilbagh Singh told reporters.

A paramilitary trooper was also injured during the firefight, Singh said.

A security personnel aims a slingshot during clashes between protesters and government forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on September 17, 2020. — AFP

As news of the deaths spread hundreds of residents took to the streets, throwing stones at government forces who fired tear gas and metal pellets.

The crowd shouted slogans, such as "Long live Pakistan" and "We want freedom", according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported from the clashes.

Armed encounters between freedom fighters and government forces are frequent in the territory, but rare in the capital city.

The last such firefight occurred in June, and left three locals dead and 15 houses destroyed in the heart of Srinagar.

Thursday's deaths came a day after similar protests in northeastern Kashmiri town Sopore, where Irfan Ahmed Dar, 26, was found dead hours after he was detained by police.

Dar's family allege police tortured and killed him, later dumping his body in an open area.

Police however claim Dar was an overground associate of anti-India rebels and escaped from police custody before he was found dead.

Dar's body was not released to his family, and officers buried him in a graveyard reserved for slain rebels.

At least 192 Kashmiri freedom fighters have been martyred in violence across the disputed territory this year, along with 47 civilians.

