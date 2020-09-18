Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 18 2020
Friday Sep 18, 2020

The Queen is reportedly above the law and ‘immune to civil arrest’: report

While there are only a handful of people above the law within the UK, royal fans will be shocked to realize that the courtesy extends towards the Queen’s staff as well.

Per the Halbury’s Laws of England, no civil proceedings can be carried out against the Queen’s staff, merely due to an age-old rule that stipulates, no arrests can be made “in the monarch’s presence” or near the “verges” of the palace itself.

Whenever a royal palace is in use, whether the monarch is actually residing there does not matter and does not change the law in any way.

According to this rule, all possession and property belonging to the monarch cannot be held under distress, nor can their belongings be forcefully repossessed to pay back looming debt of any kind. 

