Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Niall Horan thanks Katy Perry for starting his music career

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Niall Horan thanks Katy Perry for starting his music career

One Direction member and singer Niall Horan recently came out, thanking Katy Perry for her hand in jump starting his music career.

It was during his appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that the singer was quoted saying, “If Katy Perry didn’t put me through in my audition I wouldn’t be here. That’s a fact. So Katy Perry is a good shout.”

When Horan was asked whether Perry was aware of her impact in his career singer claimed, “She is fully aware of that and she prides herself on it!”

On the work front, the singer recently wrote a hit new single inspired by the classic Hey there Delilah. The song details a socially distant love story between two lovers.

Back in April, the singer spoke at length about his inspiration and told the Guardian, "I'm in London in my apartment, cooking -- I'm making a Victoria sponge right now -- and writing a lot: two songs yesterday, I had to cancel my tour, so I might as well go on the hunt for a big song.”

"I started writing a Hey There Delilah-type one about when this is all over, called, well, When This Is All Over, and I was also writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis."

More From Entertainment:

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan
Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset

Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset
Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis

Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal
Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame

Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame
Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Latest

view all