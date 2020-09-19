Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

The Queen to pay UK government in installments as COVID-19 imposes financial pitfall

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

The Queen to pay UK government in installments as COVID-19 imposes financial pitfall

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly stressing out while attempting to pay the UK government her annual payment due to the financial strain COVID-19 caused on her royal coffers.

According to an official report by the Crown, the monarch has already made one payment to the treasury, and will make more once "trading conditions develop".

For the unversed, the monarch reportedly hands over all of her estate profits to the Chancellor, in exchange for an annual income called the Sovereign Grant.

With COVID-19 having put a damper upon profits, the Queen’s estate has agreed to sign on for a ‘staged’ payment plan.

While there is no doubt the estate itself is still at a strong financial footing, Dan Labbod, the estate’s chief executive believes, "We are under no illusions about the challenges we face."

He told Express.UK, "The current economic and market disruption has led The Crown Estate to take the precaution, with the agreement of the Treasury, of implementing a staged process for the payment of the whole of its net revenue profit for the year 2019-20."

Even royal expert McClure believes, "This is ultimately bad news for the Queen's finances.”

While "The Crown Estate's disappointedly stagnant profits may take a while before they impact the Royal Household.”

“They are a red flag. With stormy waters ahead, the Queen's lockdown court 'HMS Bubble' may have to batten down the hatches pretty sharpish."

More From World:

US WeChat block to affect millions of users

US WeChat block to affect millions of users
Trump urges Republican support for Supreme Court nomination 'without delay'

Trump urges Republican support for Supreme Court nomination 'without delay'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against reclaiming Frogmore Cottage payments

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against reclaiming Frogmore Cottage payments
Iran's Guards vow Soleimani's revenge will target only 'those involved'

Iran's Guards vow Soleimani's revenge will target only 'those involved'
China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US

China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India parliament session may be cut short

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India parliament session may be cut short
UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California
US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app

US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death ignites fierce Senate battle

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death ignites fierce Senate battle
Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak

Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak

Latest

view all