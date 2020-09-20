‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic shares new trailer of 'Ramo' after successful premiere

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic's thriller drama series Ramo received massive applause after it was premiered on Friday, September 18, 2020.



Following the success of the first episode, Esra Bilgic has shared the trailer of the new episode.

Esra, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, turned to Instagram and posted the trailer of the next episode.

“#RAMO new episode trailer.” She wrote.



Earlier, Esra had thanked her fans for their overwhelming response to the second season of her crime drama series.



The much-anticipated thriller Ramo's new season hit TV screens with a bang on Friday.

Earlier, the actress had shared the poster of the drama on her Instagram story and thanked fans in Turkish language.

She wrote with heart emoticons, “Tesekkur ederiz”.

The next episode of Ramo will go on air on Friday, September 25.