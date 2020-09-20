Sarah Ferguson’s scandal that rocked the British royal family

Sarah Ferguson's bold and outrageous personality has unquestionably caused trouble for the British royal family in the past.



The Duchess of York had once infuriated Queen Elizabeth II following a major scandal after she was photographed with Texan millionaire John Bryan following her split from Prince Andrew.

The objectionable photos had been brought to light prior to Sarah and Andrew getting officially divorced which is why it came as a major blow to the royals.

Royal expert, Jenny Bond spoke about the scandal in the Channel 5 documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War.

"It was excruciatingly embarrassing. She then went to the Queen and the Queen was livid. She was absolutely furious with Sarah,” Bond said.

In the same documentary, narrator Glynis Barber said: "After her toe-curlingly awkward morning at Balmoral, Fergie made her exit. Diana was rumoured to have played her part in the timing of Fergie's frontpage story but why?”

Psychologist Jo Hemmings also gave her take, saying: "It's not the friendliest thing to do but if she's desperate, maybe she thought that was a sacrifice worth making for her own sanity."

"But Diana's tactics to divert the media spotlight from her to friend, Fergie was shortlived. Her own scandalous revelation took the heat off Fergie,” Barber chimed in.

Sarah had been staying at Balmoral Castle with the rest of the family when the photos were published and left immediately with her kids after they were leaked.