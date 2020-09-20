Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson’s scandal that rocked the British royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Sarah Ferguson's bold and outrageous personality has unquestionably caused trouble for the British royal family in the past. 

The Duchess of York had once infuriated Queen Elizabeth II following a major scandal after she was photographed with Texan millionaire John Bryan following her split from Prince Andrew.

The objectionable photos had been brought to light prior to Sarah and Andrew getting officially divorced which is why it came as a major blow to the royals.

Royal expert, Jenny Bond spoke about the scandal in the Channel 5 documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War.

"It was excruciatingly embarrassing. She then went to the Queen and the Queen was livid. She was absolutely furious with Sarah,” Bond said.

In the same documentary, narrator Glynis Barber said: "After her toe-curlingly awkward morning at Balmoral, Fergie made her exit. Diana was rumoured to have played her part in the timing of Fergie's frontpage story but why?”

Psychologist Jo Hemmings also gave her take, saying: "It's not the friendliest thing to do but if she's desperate, maybe she thought that was a sacrifice worth making for her own sanity."

"But Diana's tactics to divert the media spotlight from her to friend, Fergie was shortlived. Her own scandalous revelation took the heat off Fergie,” Barber chimed in.

Sarah had been staying at Balmoral Castle with the rest of the family when the photos were published and left immediately with her kids after they were leaked. 

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic
Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Latest

view all