Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Reuters

Authorities find coronavirus on packaging of imported squid in China

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. — Reuters/Files

NINGBO: Chinese authorities in northeastern Jilin province have found coronavirus on the packaging of an imported squid, health authorities in the city of Fuyu said on Sunday, urging anyone who may have bought it to get themselves tested.

One of the packages had arrived in the city via the provincial capital Changchun, Fuyu city’s health office said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

It asked people who had bought and eaten imported squid at the local Sanjia Deda frozen seafood wholesale shop Aug 24-31 to report to neighbourhood authorities and seek a COVID test.

The Changchun COVID-19 prevention office said the squid had been imported from Russia by a company in Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital.

Chinese customs said on Friday they would suspend imports from companies for a week if frozen food products tested positive for coronavirus and for a month if a supplier’s products tested positive for a third time or more.

Mainland China has recently reported very few infections with the virus which emerged in Wuhan late last year, with just 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It says most recent cases come from people entering China from elsewhere.

In August, local authorities in two Chinese cities said they had found traces of the virus on cargoes of imported frozen food. The World Health Organization said then it saw no evidence of COVID-19 being spread by food or packaging.

More From World:

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's plan for next SC justice nomination

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's plan for next SC justice nomination
Not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal: ByteDance

Not aware of $5 billion education fund in TikTok deal: ByteDance
China's ByteDance gets Trump's approval to avoid TikTok shutdown

China's ByteDance gets Trump's approval to avoid TikTok shutdown
India to loan Maldives $250m to boost its virus-hit economy

India to loan Maldives $250m to boost its virus-hit economy
Britain health minister warns of second national lockdown if COVID-19 rules flouted

Britain health minister warns of second national lockdown if COVID-19 rules flouted
Two extremely rare Javan rhinoceros calves spotted in Indonesian park

Two extremely rare Javan rhinoceros calves spotted in Indonesian park
Thailand's anti-govt protests: What's behind them and what comes next?

Thailand's anti-govt protests: What's behind them and what comes next?
Amal Clooney steps down as British envoy over passage of ‘lamentable’ Brexit bill

Amal Clooney steps down as British envoy over passage of ‘lamentable’ Brexit bill
India's COVID-19 cases climb up to 5.4 million

India's COVID-19 cases climb up to 5.4 million
Trump approves TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

Trump approves TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle
World should oppose US sanctions or expect the same: Iranian FM

World should oppose US sanctions or expect the same: Iranian FM
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement will be a woman, says Trump

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement will be a woman, says Trump

Latest

view all