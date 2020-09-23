Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan registers current account surplus for second straight month: SBP

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

A brass plaque of the State Bank of Pakistan is seen in Karachi, Pakistan, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: Pakistan has registered a current account surplus for the second straight month, the central bank said in a statement issued Wednesday, on account of remittances sent in by the expatriates as well as cheaper imports.

In its statement, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the Current Account Balance (CAB) surplus "amounted to $508 mn and $297 mn during July and August 2020", respectively.

In addition, the cumulative current account surplus came in at $0.805 billion in the July-August 2021 period, as opposed to a deficit worth $1.2 billion in the comparable time frame, last year, the SBP said on Twitter.

"Efforts to attract workers’ remittances, flexible exchange rate and relatively benign import prices explain the improving current account balance," it added.

More From Business:

Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak

Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak
SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%
SBP launches USD Naya Pakistan Certificates for Resident Pakistanis

SBP launches USD Naya Pakistan Certificates for Resident Pakistanis
FDI increases by 40% in first two months of FY21

FDI increases by 40% in first two months of FY21
Large-scale manufacturing rebounding thanks to early control of COVID-19: Umar

Large-scale manufacturing rebounding thanks to early control of COVID-19: Umar
COVID-19 may cause one million jobs cuts in Britain: study

COVID-19 may cause one million jobs cuts in Britain: study
IMF asks Pakistan to hike gas, electricity tariff

IMF asks Pakistan to hike gas, electricity tariff
Foreigners exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir

Foreigners exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir
UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing
Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR
Karachi businessmen demand power distribution licences for private sector

Karachi businessmen demand power distribution licences for private sector
France's economy set to bounce back as lockdown measures lifted

France's economy set to bounce back as lockdown measures lifted

Latest

view all