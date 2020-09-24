Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court

The girl told the court no one had raped her. — Stock image via Unsplash

GUJRANWALA: A woman whose father had filed a rape case against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) a few day ago, retracted the allegations on Thursday in a formal statement to the court.



"No one raped me," said the girl in her statement. "My father filed the case [against the ASI) as a result of a misunderstanding," she added.



According to the police, the girl changed her statement after she was presented with evidence obtained via geofencing and mobile data which indicated that the ASI was not present in the area.



Police said that the girl was shown data from her cellphone, according to which she made 18 calls during the three hours when the alleged rape took place.



During that time, a phone call made by the girl lasted for 25 minutes, said police.



Gujranwala woman says ASI raped her