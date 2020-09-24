Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, looks glam in steamy outfit: See Pics

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rocked a modern look for the next episode of her romantic drama 'Ramo'.

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan went all out glamorous in a brilliant white gown. She styled her look with a perfect hairdo for the scene.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared pictures of her romantic scenes from 'Ramo' on social media and wrote: "Esra from next episode 13 13 ..."

The Turkish star sported a stunning gown for a couple dance with her co-star. She also wore a white heels with the look to raise the heartbeats of her fans.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared pictures of her romantic scenes from 'Ramo' on social media and wrote: "Esra from next episode 13 13 ..."

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan slays in traditional outfit during latest styling session

Ayeza Khan slays in traditional outfit during latest styling session
Gokce Hatun from Ertugrul looks gorgeous in Pakistani bridal dress

Gokce Hatun from Ertugrul looks gorgeous in Pakistani bridal dress

Alec Baldwin comes to Ellen DeGeneres’s defense saying ‘keep moving forward’

Alec Baldwin comes to Ellen DeGeneres’s defense saying ‘keep moving forward’
Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'
Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin

Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin
Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset
Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Latest

view all