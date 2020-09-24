Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, looks glam in steamy outfit: See Pics

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rocked a modern look for the next episode of her romantic drama 'Ramo'.



'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan went all out glamorous in a brilliant white gown. She styled her look with a perfect hairdo for the scene.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared pictures of her romantic scenes from 'Ramo' on social media and wrote: "Esra from next episode 13 13 ..."



The Turkish star sported a stunning gown for a couple dance with her co-star. She also wore a white heels with the look to raise the heartbeats of her fans.

