Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
APP

Businessmen keen to invest in Bundal Island, Ravi River Front projects, PM Imran told

By
APP

Friday Sep 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of top businessmen of the country, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, expressed keen interest in two mega-development projects - Urban Development and Bundle Island Project (UDBSP) off Karachi coast and Ravi River Front Urban Development Project (RRFUDP) in Lahore.

The delegation comprised Aqeel Karim Dhadi, Arif Habib, Abbas Mukhtar, Fawad Mukhtar, Faisal Afreedi, Gohar Ejaz, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Mudassar Mehmood, Tariq Rafi, Asim Mehmood and others.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officers were also present.

The meeting was told that the transaction infrastructure was being created for the two development projects and the detail of money being invested in the UDBSP and RRFUDP projects by the investors would be presented before the prime minister next week.

Sindh government has already raised objections over the Bundal Island project saying the Centre has not consulted the provincial government on the matter.

PM Imran appreciated the businessmen for taking keen interest and assured them that the government was committed to remove all difficulties and hurdles in the way of business activities on a priority basis.

“The interest of local investors in the two important development projects initiated by the government was a good omen,” the prime minister said.

He said the development of the construction sector would not only help promote business activities and create job opportunities but would also strengthen the economy and boost wealth creation.

Expressing their views about the business-oriented environment in the country, the investors and business personalities said it was due to the present government’s efforts that there was not only an ease of doing business in the country but the business community was also encouraged by the better policies.

More From Business:

Pakistan registers current account surplus for second straight month: SBP

Pakistan registers current account surplus for second straight month: SBP
Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak

Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak
SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7%
SBP launches USD Naya Pakistan Certificates for Resident Pakistanis

SBP launches USD Naya Pakistan Certificates for Resident Pakistanis
FDI increases by 40% in first two months of FY21

FDI increases by 40% in first two months of FY21
Large-scale manufacturing rebounding thanks to early control of COVID-19: Umar

Large-scale manufacturing rebounding thanks to early control of COVID-19: Umar
COVID-19 may cause one million jobs cuts in Britain: study

COVID-19 may cause one million jobs cuts in Britain: study
IMF asks Pakistan to hike gas, electricity tariff

IMF asks Pakistan to hike gas, electricity tariff
Foreigners exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir

Foreigners exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan: Jahangir
UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing

UAE, Pakistan sign MoU to combat money laundering and terror financing
Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR

Sept 30 last date to file income tax returns, says FBR
Karachi businessmen demand power distribution licences for private sector

Karachi businessmen demand power distribution licences for private sector

Latest

view all