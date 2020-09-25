Businessmen keen to invest in Bundal Island, Ravi River Front projects, PM Imran told

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of top businessmen of the country, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, expressed keen interest in two mega-development projects - Urban Development and Bundle Island Project (UDBSP) off Karachi coast and Ravi River Front Urban Development Project (RRFUDP) in Lahore.



The delegation comprised Aqeel Karim Dhadi, Arif Habib, Abbas Mukhtar, Fawad Mukhtar, Faisal Afreedi, Gohar Ejaz, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Mudassar Mehmood, Tariq Rafi, Asim Mehmood and others.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officers were also present.

The meeting was told that the transaction infrastructure was being created for the two development projects and the detail of money being invested in the UDBSP and RRFUDP projects by the investors would be presented before the prime minister next week.

Sindh government has already raised objections over the Bundal Island project saying the Centre has not consulted the provincial government on the matter.

PM Imran appreciated the businessmen for taking keen interest and assured them that the government was committed to remove all difficulties and hurdles in the way of business activities on a priority basis.

“The interest of local investors in the two important development projects initiated by the government was a good omen,” the prime minister said.

He said the development of the construction sector would not only help promote business activities and create job opportunities but would also strengthen the economy and boost wealth creation.

Expressing their views about the business-oriented environment in the country, the investors and business personalities said it was due to the present government’s efforts that there was not only an ease of doing business in the country but the business community was also encouraged by the better policies.