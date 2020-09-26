Piers Morgan rubbishes ‘deluded’ Meghan Markle’s dreams of presidency

Meghan Markle’s reported ambition to run for president has incurred the wrath of not only the internet, but the public as well. Many have taken to handing off petitions, letting go of their Netflix subscriptions and voicing out their disdain for the former royal and her ‘financially free’ self.

A source spoke to Vanity Fair and admitted that the Duchess has no intention of giving up her American citizenship because she aims to run for POTUS.

The source was quoted saying, “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics. I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

However, soon after the news broke Piers Morgan began slamming Marke for her ambitions. He took to Twitter to deliver the blow and wrote, “I have serious ambitions to be Pope - and have more chance of realising them than this ludicrously deluded woman.”

Morgan dubbed the royal a ‘ludicrously deluded woman' and mocked her political dreams by claiming how he has more of a chance to become the Pope than she has of getting a seat in the Whitehouse.





