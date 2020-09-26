Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Talha Hashmi

13 killed as van overturns, catches fire on Super Highway near Karachi

By
Talha Hashmi

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

The mangled remains of the passenger van in which around 20 people were seated. — Geo News

At least 13 people were killed and five others injured in a passenger van accident near the Super Highway on the outskirts of Karachi.

The speeding van was coming from Hyderabad to Karachi when its tie rod broke as a result of which the van overturned and then caught fire.

According to the Motorway Police, the accident took place near Nooriabad. There were around 20 people seated in the van, out of which 13 were reported dead.

Motorway Police said a one-year-old girl miraculously survived the crash, and the van driver is also safe.

According to Saad Edhi of the Edhi Foundation, rescue efforts have been completed. Thirteen bodies have been recovered and five people have been rescued who are in a critical condition.

The driver of the van, in a statement to Motorway Police, said that the bonnet of an oncoming vehicle came out and hit the windscreen of the van. "After the bonnet hit the windscreen, I could not control the car," he said.


