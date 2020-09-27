The actual ‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel can now be yours

The motel situated in Schitt's Creek can now be your own, as the owner will soon be putting it up for sale

Big news for Schitt’s Creek fans as the real-life motel that was used as the Rose family residence in the record-breaking sitcom, is now being sold.

The motel situated in the small town owned by Rose’s in the Canadian series can now be your own! As per Simcoe County News, the property will be getting listed soon.

Owner of the motel, Jesse Tipping told the portal: “I’m actually in the process of putting it up for sale. It’ll be up for sale next month.”

The property would have already been sold off had it not been for the pandemic, said Tipping who hasn’t yet announced the price.

The ‘Rosebudd Motel’ from the TV show, is situated 54 miles northwest of downtown Toronto and boasts of eight rooms.

After the show’s success, the owner revealed that fans from as far away as Australia have been flying in to see the Rose property.

“We just kind of let them enjoy it, because if they are not bothering anybody, people really get a kick out of it. I don’t think it will be tough [to sell],” said Tipping.