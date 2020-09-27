'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'

The British royal family is reportedly speaking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via Zoom, a British tabloid reported on Sunday.

This was revealed by Daily Star Online which spoke to life coach and relationship expert Michael Cloonan about long-distance relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael said strained family relationships are likely to benefit from a distance, and said those who are looking to make amends should just "pick up the phone and break the ice".

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are currently living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

The couple recently courted controversy when they asked Americans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

Commenting on their statement, President Donald Trump said he was not a fan of Meghan Markle.

He also passed some sarcastic remarks about the Duke of Sussex during a press conference.