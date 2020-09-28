Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Esra Bilgic, who is giving rise to her fame with her stunning acting skills in new season of hit drama 'Ramo', shared new Instagram Instagram pictures to wow fans.

Wearing her hair down in a sleek, the Turkish star kept her complexion natural and dewy, sporting a honey-hued blusher and pale pink lipstick.

'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan chose to rock strip pink sweater, giving fans major style envy.

Esra, who has been a global name for her outstanding performance and charming beauty, shared her new pictures on Instagram Sunday.

Her Instagram feed flooded with messages of praise and appreciation from her fans.

Her dazzling look in the latest pictures attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV. 


