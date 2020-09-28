Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
Ben Affleck's friends believe he and Ana de Armas may get engaged soon

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem to be getting serious and a step closer to their happily ever after.

The Batman actor finally moved into the $20million mega-mansion that he purchased following his divorce from Jennifer Garner, reported The Sun.

The report claims that he is waiting to ask his girlfriend to move in with him into the luxurious Pacific Palisades residence that was equipped as a playground for the three kids he shares with Garner.

Spanning over 13,453 square feet, the mansion comes with swings, a pool with slides, trampoline, a barbeque area and a ping-pong table for his three kids, daughters, Violet, 14, Seraphine, 11, and son, Sameul, 8.

An insider told the outlet: “This house has become Ben’s sanctuary, and it’s been the ideal place for him to make a totally fresh start.”

“The kids spend a ton of time there and Ben has decked it out to incorporate his clean lifestyle plus offer them features to make it lots of fun when they come over,” the source spilled.

“There’s a lot of talk that Ben and Ana will make things official soon, and that this will serve as their main LA home,” the source said.

“They spend a ton of time here at the moment, although Ana has still kept her place in Venice Beach. But they’re head over heels in love and in this for the long term, so their mutual friends are convinced it’s just a matter of timing before they’re engaged,” the source added.

