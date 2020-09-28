Can't connect right now! retry
Video: Nicholas Pooran steals IPL headlines with jaw-dropping boundary save

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran stole the headlines in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday night, thanks to an astounding piece of fielding that showcased a spectacular blend of athleticism and presence of mind. 

The Trinidadian, while playing for Kings XI Punjab, was fielding at the deep mid-wicket boundary when Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson smashed what seemed like a certain sixer.

While most others would have watched it sail over the boundary, Pooran jumped over the rope to grab the potential six and managed to flick the ball into the field, just in time, before hitting the restricted area.

"No way, that is unbelievable!" shrieked the shocked Kevin Pietersen in the commentary box upon seeing the save again on replay.

Read more: KL Rahul breaks IPL record with unbeaten century

Experts around the world heaped more praise on Pooran as displayed under:

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar termed it an "incredible" effort, adding that "this is the best save I have seen in my life."

Former English cricketer James Taylor echoed Tendulkar's sentiments, saying: "That is the best piece of fielding you’ll ever see from Pooran!!!! Wow!!!"


